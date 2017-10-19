Man stabbed in chest in Kirkby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered stab wounds in Kirkby.

Officers were called to Lowmoor Road at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his chest and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested at the scene and have been released under investigation.

If you saw anything suspicious around the time it happened or have any information that could help, call police on 101 quoting incident 1061 of 14 October. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.