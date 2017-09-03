Man seriously injured in alleged assault in Mansfield

Police were called at 4.09am on Sunday 3 September 2017 following reports a man had been assaulted on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield.

An ambulance was called to the scene with the man being taken to Queens Medical Centre to be treated, for what is thought to be serious injuries.

Officers are currently on the scene and investigating.

If anyone saw or heard anything get in touch with the police as a matter of urgency, by ringing 101 and quote incident 149 of Sunday 3 September 2017.