Man punched in face in unprovoked attack

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what seems to be an unprovoked assault in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

A 50-year-old man was walking along Huthwaite Road near to the Travellers Rest Pub at around 6am on Saturday (8 April 2017) when he was attacked by two men.

The men are said to have rode up to him on bicycles and punched him in the face. He was taken to King’s Mill Hospital with facial injuries.

The offenders are described as white, aged between 16-19 and were both wearing dark coloured clothing with baseball caps.

Anyone with information that could help, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 143 of 8 April.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.