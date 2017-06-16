Man jailed for life for murdering his partner in Kirkby

A man who murdered his partner in Kirkby - and attempted to murder another man - has been jailed for life.

Pawel Lupa, aged 40, of Gleneagles Drive, Kirkby, was yesterday (Thursday) found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, 47-year-old Aleksandra Mrozik, and attempted murder of 32-year-old Wojcek Bocek, on July 16, 2016.

Aleksandra Mrozik

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court had heard that Lupa had stabbed his partner. She was treated by paramedics in the front garden of a property in Gleneagles Drive but died on the way to hospital.

Police had been called to reports of a fight in the street at about 11pm on Saturday 16 July 2016.

When officers arrived at the scene witnesses directed them to a house in Gleneagles Drive where they found and arrested Lupa . Blood was found in numerous areas of the house as well as at the front doors of neighbouring homes and in the street.

A neighbour said a man, Wojcek Bocek, had come to his house covered in blood and asking for help.

Mr Bocek told police he had been punched and stabbed by Lupa after they had had an argument. He said he tried to escape from Lupa, knocking on neighbours’ houses for help, after he’d been hit with a metal pipe.

Mr Bocek was treated in hospital for 16 separate stab and slash-type injuries. Three weapons were recovered from the scene.

Lupa was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 23 years, for murdering his partner and was handed a 12-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of Mr Bocek which will run concurrently.

Speaking after the verdict Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Both victims were subjected to frenzied attacks. There was blood in every room of the house, on several neighbours’ doors as Mr Bocek frantically tried to get help, and blood over a large proportion of the street.

"The post-mortem examination showed that Aleksandra had multiple stab wounds and some brain haemorrhaging as well as some historic bruising.

"Mr Bocek was extremely fortunate that his injuries inflicted by Lupa didn’t damage any of his internal organs.

"While Lupa’s convictions won’t bring Aleksandra back, I can only hope that they bring some comfort to her family and friends as they continue to come to terms their loss.

"I’d also like to commend the neighbours for their bravery in coming forward and assisting us in our investigation."