Man charged with GBH after Sutton incident

A man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a major incident in Sutton.

John Shannon, 36, from Rooley Drive, Sutton in Ashfield has been remanded in custody and will appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Monday 19 September 2016.

A 42-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of GBH has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield on September 16.

Witnesses also reported a heavy police presence around Ashland Road and the Oval.

Shortly after 5.30pm several police cars arrived at the incident and arrested two people in connection with a violent incident which left two people injured.

A man was taken to hospital and treated for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening and a woman was also treated for minor injuries.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, if you did witness the incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 720 of September 16.