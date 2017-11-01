Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Mansfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Mansfield.

Police on patrol in the town arrested the man last night (October 31) on suspicion of seven offences.

At around 10.45pm officers stopped a car due to concerns over the manner in which it was being driven. The officers believed the driver to be un-insured and the car was seized. Following a search of the car officers also found what they suspect to be Class A drugs.

At the police station the driver was tested using one of the new road traffic drug test sticks; it came back positive for both cannabis and cocaine.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving, driving without insurance and possession of drugs and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs.

He was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill after officers were informed that he was also wanted in connection with a previous incident.

He remains in police custody.