Man arrested in connection with Mansfield firearms incident

A man has been arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Mansfield.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Gladstone Street at around 12.40am on Wednesday (September 27 2017).
A woman was treated for injuries not thought to be serious and discharged from hospital a short time later.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm yesterday (Sunday) following a police investigation and remains in police custody.
