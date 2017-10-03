Man arrested after firearms incident in Mansfield

A man has been arrested and released under investigation after a firearms incident in Mansfield yesterday (Monday).

Officers received a report of a man in possession of a firearm in woodland near Hamilton Way at around 3.50pm.

A dog unit and a police helicopter assisted officers in a search of the area and an air rifle was recovered from the scene.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been released under investigation.