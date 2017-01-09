Former Warsop pub landlord loses appeal against sex assault conviction

A former Warsop pub landlord found guilty of sexually assaulting a customer in the toilet of his pub has had a six month jail sentence reduced to three months suspended following an appeal.

Kevin Mason 57, launched an appeal after he was found guilty of assaulting the woman by touching her at the Crates and Grapes pub.

Mason appeared at Nottingham Crown Court last Thursday and Friday where he lost his appeal against the conviction.

His original six month sentence was reduced to three months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

Mason was given a 20 day rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay court costs of £750.

He was found guilty at a trial at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on September 27, and returned to court where he was given a 26 week sentence and ordered to pay compensation of £250 to his victim and £250 towards the court’s costs.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and his licence as a landlord was revoked.

Then, Magistrates heard an impact statement, in which the victim said she had given up her job as a result of the incident.

She said she was “emotionally wrecked” and the incident had caused relationship problems and isolated her from friends.

She said: “For the last 16 months Kevin Mason has terrorised my life. He needs to know exactly what his actions have done to me.”

She said Mason had “betrayed his position of trust” as a publican.