Flare thrown at a house in Somercotes

Police are investigating after a flare-type device was thrown at a house in Somercotes.

Officers were called George Street at 12.15am on Tuesday, following a report that something had been thrown at a house.

Residents came out to investigate and found a small cylinder on the pavement. The bomb disposal team was called to examine it as a precaution and say they found it to be some sort of flare or smoke device.

No one was injured and no damage was caused.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 17000043127.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.