Do you know this man hunted over Sutton burglary?

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Police officers have released the CCTV image in the hope members of the public may help them identify who it is.

They want to speak to him in connection with a break-in at home in Grove Road.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A man fled after being disturbed during the break-in at a house in Grove Road.”

The break-in happened on Wednesday, November 30, between 9.50pm and 10.10pm, although police have only just released details.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 841 of November 30, 2016. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

