Derbyshire motorcyclist banned from driving after doing more than 90mph in a 30mph zone

A motorcyclist who reached 91mph in a 30mph zone has been banned from driving and fined more than £400.

Edwin Hill was seen by officers while he was riding his Triumph Daytona at excessive speeds along High Street, Loscoe, in April.

The 35-year-old was spotted by officers carrying out road safety checks and his registration plate was taken.

They then checked his details and went to his address, in Nottingham Road, Ripley.

He was handed a 28-day ban by magistrates on July 21, along with a fine of £433.

Inspector Justin Brown, from the roads policing unit, said: “Edwin Hill decided that it was acceptable to ride his motorbike at more than three times the speed limit.

“Any loss of control at that speed will result in serious injury – possibly even death.

“What Hill’s behaviour demonstrated was a clear disregard not only for his own safety, but also that of anyone else on the road, or any pedestrians walking along the pavement.

“Our officers were actually there that day to respond to concerns from local people about speeding along that stretch of road.

“The action we have subsequently taken against him means he can’t ride his bike and he is also fined a substantial amount.

“This shows how seriously we take this kind of behaviour, and anyone who thinks they can act in a similar way needs to think about the consequences.”