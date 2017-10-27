Conman targeting vulnerable Ashfield residents

Police are urging people to be vigilant after reports of a conman targeting vulnerable residents.

There have been several attempted and successful crimes in Kirkby, Selston, Underwood and Jacksdale in the past few days.

Police said the offender is believed to be “targeting addresses that have the white grab rails at the sides of the doors and bungalows”.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “This man drives around in a white Ford Transit van targeting elderly people by turning up saying he has fixed either their roof or guttering.

“This male then makes demands of payment for works not carried out.”

He is described as white, tall, aged in his late 20s with stubble an “unusual hair cut a little like a dark Mohican-style” and speaking with a British accent

The spokesman said: “Nottinghamshire Police are investigating these incidents and progressing the cases however they ask that the community are extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police either by 101 or 999 if a crime is being committed.

“Please share and help us reach out to our elderly members of the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.