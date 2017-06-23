CCTV: Police investigating unprovoked assault after man is headbutted in Notts pub

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating an unprovoked attack in which a man in a pub with his family was pushed and headbutted.

Officers have released CCTV of the assault, which occurred on Saturday June 17.

The man was enjoying a drink with his wife and three children in the Muskham Ferry in North Muskham and had gone to the bar when he was pushed and then head butted by another man. It happened just before 9pm.

The couple say they had previously asked the same man to mind his language in front of their kids.

The man in the video is described as white, in his early 40s, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a stocky build with shaven hair and a small amount of facial hair. He was wearing a dark coloured striped t-shirt, dark shorts and flip flops. He also had dark sunglasses on his head.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, contact police on 101 quoting incident 934 of 17 June.