CCTV images released after cash and jewellery stolen from Kirkby shop

Police investigating a distraction burglary at a Kirkby shop have released CCTV images of seven people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Four men and three women went into the Premiere Store on Laurel Grove at around 1.15pm on Friday July 14 and distracted the shopkeeper while entered the back of the store and stole cash and a significant amount of jewellery from the residential part of the building.

Police would like to speak to the people pictured in connection with the incident. Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 652 of 14 July 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

