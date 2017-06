A man who murdered his partner in Kirkby - and attempted to murder another man - has been jailed for life.

Pawel Lupa, aged 40, of Gleneagles Drive, Kirkby, was yesterday (Thursday) found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, 47-year-old Aleksandra Mrozik, and attempted murder of 32-year-old Wojcek Bocek, on July 16, 2016.



He has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 23 years.

More to follow.