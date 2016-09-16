BREAKING: Arrests after ‘machete attack’ in Sutton brawl

There are reports of a heavy police presence in Ashfield after a violent incident spilled out onto the street.

One witness said the incident took place before 6pm and the area around Kirkby Road is still cordoned off.

The witness said: “A woman got hit in the face with a bar and her boyfriend got hit with a machete.”

Another witness to the scene said: “It’s all still shut off and Police not saying anything.

“People are saying a man has severe injuries, lots of blood loss and a girl with him was hit with an iron bar.”

A house on Kirkby Road is being guarded by armed police, said the source, while areas around the Oval remains cordoned with police tape and forensic officers investigate the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed two men were arrested by armed officers today. They did not confirm a machete was used in the street fight.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield this afternoon.

“Shortly after 5.30pm several police cars arrived at the incident and swiftly arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. A 42-year-old woman was also arrested in relation to the incident. Both remain in police custody.

“A man was taken to hospital and treated for injuries not thought to be life threatening and a woman was also treated for minor injuries.”

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. If you did witness the incident and have not yet spoken to us, please call 101 quoting incident number 720 of the 16 September 2016.