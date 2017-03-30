Belper woman charged with historical sex offences in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police have charged a woman with sexual offences relating to young boys.

Myriam Bamkin, of Ripley Road, Belper, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 27 April 2017 charged with three offences of indecent assault on a male under 16 years old and one offence of indecent assault on a male over 16 years old.

The charges, which were brought following an investigation by officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s historical abuse unit Operation Equinox, relate to offences that are alleged to have happened in the 1980s at Amberdale children’s home, Stapleford.