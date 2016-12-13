Bad-tempered man poured spaghetti over partner’s head during row

An angry man spilled spaghetti over his partner’s head and threw a candle at her after they had a row about who had opened a bag of potatoes.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 7, how Peter McGarry, 36, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood, had been arguing with his partner Sarah Jayne Taylor about making a shopping list and who had opened some potatoes in the kitchen before he assaulted her.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant said if you don’t shut up I will drop the spaghetti over you and he stood over her and she said do it and he did it.”

Mrs Haslam added that McGarry also insulted his partner and pulled her glasses off, pushed her into a fridge and threw a candle at her.

A friend of the complainant, who was at the property at the time of the assault, called the police, according to Mrs Haslam.

Former bus driver and engineer McGarry accepted to police that he had pushed his partner and she banged her head on a fridge-freezer and that he threw a candle at her.

McGarry pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on November 22.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said: “He admitted tipping spaghetti on his partner over an argument about who opened a bag of potatoes and things escalated.

“He accepted pushing her and that caused her glasses to break and he picked up a candle and threw it but he didn’t intend to throw it at her.

“He wishes to apologise and accepts that his behaviour was totally unacceptable and acknowledges he lost his temper and he had an anger issue.”

Mr Tomlinson added that jobless McGarry suffers with fibromyalgia and is in constant pain.

Magistrates fined McGarry £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.