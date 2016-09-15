Arrest after male 'chased down Sutton street by knife-man'

Police say they have made an arrest after reports of a man brandishing two blades chased a man down a Notts street.

The Chad received reports of a 'half-naked man' and a woman in a dressing gown chasing another male down Leamington Drive and Barnes Crescent.

Police raided a house in Barnes Crescent after the incident on September 8 and since released her without charge.

Officers say they have now arrested another man in connection with the incident and we expect to hear if any charges are to be made later today.

Neighbours on Barnes Crescent and Leamington Drive said they were shocked to watch two suspected attackers pursue a male down the street, ‘shouting and swearing’, with the male assailant allegedly brandishing two knives.

Barnes Crescent is the fourth location in Ashfield to witness a knife attack in recent weeks.

Annabelle, 36, of Leamington Drive told of the ‘terrifying incident’.

She said: “I was outside on my front lawn mowing the garden - a gentleman on a bike came round the corner and was chased by a man with a really big kitchen knife.

“They were just shouting and swearing. I wanted to get out of the way, it was terrifying. You don’t expect it when you’re mowing the lawn.

“I got my husband to ring 999 and then they went down the road.”

Then shortly later she said she saw the alleged attacker reappear, she continued: “The gentleman with the knife came back with a big cut down his face. The lady chased after him. I don’t know what happened to the other guy, this was all somewhere out of sight.”

A number of police cars searched the scene, added the witness, who hopes the situation has come to an end.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance in Barnes Crescent and Leamington Drive at 12.20pm. The reports were of a male and a female seen pursuing another male. Officers attended the scene – a woman has been arrested on suspicion of affray. “We have no reports of any injuries and no one has presented themselves as a victim. Our inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information to aid the investigation should call 101, quoting incident number 356 of September 8.