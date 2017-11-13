17 puppies and 3 dogs stolen from Selston

Police are investigating after three dogs and 17 one week-old puppies were stolen from Selston.
The Spring Spaniels were taken overnight on Saturday/Sunday from a property on Station Road.
Officers believe that the suspects gained access through the garden and stole the puppies from a pen.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 196 of 12 November 2017.
