15-year-old girl missing from Mansfield

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a 15-year-old who has gone missing from Mansfield.

Nicole Grant was last seen leaving her home in Mansfield at around 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

She is described as white, slim, with straight strawberry blonde hair abnd was wearing a burgundy and grey sweatshirt and black bottoms.

If you have seen Nicole, or know where she might be, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 1041 of 29 October 2017, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.