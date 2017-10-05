14-year-old boy assaulted in Mansfield Woodhouse

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The incident happened at around 11pm on August 26 at the junction of Swan Lane and Oxclose Lane when the teenager got off the bus and walked down the street before being followed and attacked.

A man then left the scene in a black car.

He is described as being white, around 6ft tall, of a muscly build and in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a grey top.

It is believed another white man was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.

Anyone with any information, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1072 of August 26 2017.