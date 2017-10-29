Crackdown on speeding motorists in Notts

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, October 30:
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Main Road, Upton;
* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;
* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;
* Spring Lane, Lambley.
