Crackdown on nuisance off-road bikers in Mansfield and Warsop

Off-road bikers have been warned they could have their bikes seized as police launched a crackdown on the problem in Warsop and Mansfield.

Officers from the Mansfield neigbourhood policing team and Mansfield District Council wardens carried out patrols in Warsop and the Oak Tree area of Mansfield yesterday, Sunday, October 22, to tackle the illegal use of off-road vehicles.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The operation was planned after increased reports from members of the public regarding the use of off road vehicles on footpaths, byways and common land in the areas.

“The bikes often have no insurance and are not road legal.

“As a result of the operation four warnings were given to individuals under section 59 of the Police Reform Act and six community protection warnings were issued, either which could lead to the bikes being seized and a court appearance.

“We will be revisiting the areas over the coming weeks to reinforce the message.”