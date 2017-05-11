Covert cameras used by council to snare fly-tipper

Hidden CCTV cameras were successfully used for the first time to catch a fly-tipper from Mansfield dumping rubbish illegally.

Dale Camps, of Almond Drive, Forest Town, was snared red-handed by the covert cameras, which can only be deployed under a court order. He was told to pay £1,008.74 in fines and costs by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Camps was one of seven fly-tippers prosecuted by Mansfield District Council as part of its crackdown on waste offenders. A further three people were also hauled before the court for failing to ensure their household waste was disposed of correctly. In total, fines and costs of almost £5,000 were issued.

Some offenders were pursued after they used on their behalf a friend, relative or scrap man to get rid of their rubbish, which was then found to be illegally dumped.

“To be legal, they must have a waste carrier’s licence,” said the council’s director of communities, Helen Barsby. “Using an unlicensed operator might seem like a cheaper option, but it can end in a criminal conviction.”

The latest convictions come as new figures show the number of fly-tipped waste cases handled by the council in 2016/17 rose by 20% on the previous year, to 1,612.

As well as Camps, the other six residents who admitted fly-tipping were: Jake Cullington, who was handed an eight-week community order and curfew; Piotr Basanowicz, of Shelford Hill, Mansfield, who was ordered to pay fines, costs and compensation totalling £1,327.03; Christopher Cassidy, of Langham Place, Mansfield; Michael Scully, of Noel Street, Mansfield; Pawel Trzeciak, 34, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield; and James Vaughan, 33, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale. Those who admitted failing to get rid of their waste properly were Jason Hall, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield; and Mia Pearce and Leyton Leavey, of Sutton.