COURT LISTS: Who's been up beofre Mansfield magistrates.

Here are the completed cases at Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Assault

Leslie Peet, aged 60, of Albert Street, Thorne, South Yorkshire. Admitted criminal damage and assaulting a man by beating him in Sutton, on July 16.

Handed a community order to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation of £200, £500 costs and a victim surcharge of £85;

Jed Coats, 38, of Newlands Crescent, Newton. Admitted assaulting a woman by beating on February 25. Issued a community order to undertake rehabilitation activities for six days. Also ordered to pay £170 in costs.

Alexander Whitely, aged 25, of South Avenue, Rainworth. Admitted actual bodily harm by using a weapon to attempt strangulation at Common Road, Huthwaite, on November 11. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and subject to cerfew by electronic tag. Also ordered to pay £150 in compensation and £85 costs.

Zac Wales, 26, of Moor Street, Mansfield. Admitted using threatening behaviour on March 27 and possession of an offensive weapon in public place. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay costs of 200.

Przemyslaw Gorski, 28, of Grove Street, Mansfield. Admitted assaulting two people by beating on February 12. Given conditional discharge for two years and ordered to pay court costs of £105.

Ryan Holland, 22, of Mill Close, Huthwaite. Admitted breaching a restraining order. Issued a new restraining order, fined £100 and ordered to pay £230 in costs.

Rafal Kurasz, 34, of Portland Street, Sutton. Admitted harassment of a woman. Issued a restraining order for three years and fined £200 plus costs.

Jason Harrop, 43, of Cambria Road, Pleasley. Admitted assaulting a woman by beating her. Issued a restraining order for five years, fined £300 and ordered to pay £630 costs.

Neil Robertson, 56, of Peel Crescent, Mansfield. Admitted obstruction of an officer in his duties. Conditional discharge for two years and ordered to pay compensation of £50 and £420 costs.

Nathan Baranow, 27, of Preston Avenue, Alfreton. Admitted harassment in Mansfield on February 17. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undertake rehabilitation activities for eight weeks. Restraining order imposed and also ordered to pay £200 in costs.

Stephen Atkin, 50, of Carter Lane, Mansfield. Admitted racially aggravated harassment at Boots in Mansfield on September 23. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

John Griffiths, 29, of Pinxton Lane, Selston. Admitted criminal damage to a car on March 17, using abusive behaviour and breach of suspended sentences for earlier charges of common assault and criminal damage. Committed to prison for four weeks of a 16-week suspended sentence. Also ordered to pay compensation of £250.

Timothy Baugh, 35, of Bentinck Street, Sutton. Admitted harassment of woman by sending unwanted text messages, gifts and love letters, and turning up at her address over the course of a month. Handed a rehabilitation and restraining order and ordered to pay costs of £170.

Criminal Damage

Simon Ramsay, 31, of Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield. Admitted wrongful entry of a care home and criminal damage of £3,000 of property. Given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £800.

Michael Boyle, 25, of Carter Lane, Mansfield. Admitted criminal damage of £700 to property on March 24. Also admitted breach of court supervision requirements. Committed to prison for 14 days and ordered to pay £700 compensation.

Reece Fraser, 18, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield. Admitted damaging furniture and fittings belonging to Framework. Handed a rehabilitation order and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Drugs

Dean Kirk, 42, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton. Admitted producing 20 small cannais plants. Handed a curfew order with electronic tag and ordered to pay court costs of £735.

Jordan Harris, 20, of Smith Street, Mansfield. Admitted possession of cannabis on January 16, 2016. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £115 costs. Prior sentence of 26 weeks suspended for 15 months order now imposed, unless he fulfills requirements of supervision order.

John Quinn, 25, of Perlethorpe Avenue, Meden Vale. Admitted possession of cannabis, driving while over the legal limit for tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood, and driving without insurance on January 14. Fined £40 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Motoring

David Riley, 41, of Nursery Court, Mansfield. Admitted taking a car without the owner’s consent on February 12, as well as driving dangerously and failure to surrender to court. Handed a community order to undertake rehabilitation activities for 12 days.

Darren Thorley, 45, of Valetine Avenue, Selston. Admitted 11 counts of driving offences, including driving while disqualified and without insurance on several different occasions. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 18 months, due to persistent offending. Also ordered to pay £200 in costs and disqualified from driving for two years.

Ashley Walker, 26, of Meadowbank, South Normanton. Admitted driving without insurance in Selston on July 10. No penalty points and £80 fine to be paid by the insurance company, which had misled the defendant.

Tammy Brown, 29, of Folly Lane, Stickney. Admitted speeding on August 8 and failure to identify the driver of a vehicle while under suspicion of an offence. Fined £40 plus costs, and licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Steven Buttery, 30, of Winster Way, Mansfield. Admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on February 3. Handed a community order to undertake 10 days of rehabilitation activities. Also given six penalty points, fined £100 and ordered to pay costs of £170.

Shaun Swain, 45, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby. Admitted driving without insurance on March 15. Fined £50, ordered to pay costs of £80 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mathew Cumming, 33, of Berry Hill Mews. Found guilty of failure to identify the driver while under suspicion of an offence. Fined £660, ordered to pay £111 in costs and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Sarah Vens, 38, of Oford Street, Blackwell. Found guilty of speeding in Ollerton on June 3, 2016.

Fined £660, ordered to pay £152 costs and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Emma Frankish, 26, of Lansbury Lane, South Normanton. Admitted speeding after driving at 65mph in a 50mph zone in Sutton on August 6. Fined £40 and driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Brian Gasgoigne, 46, of West Hill, Skegby. Admitted driving without due care and attention. Fined £160, ordered to pay £115 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Jamie Ward, 26, of Warnadene Road, Sutton. Admitted driving while over the legal alcohol limit on February 25. Also admitted driving without a licence of insurance. Handed a rehabilitation order and disqualified from driving for two years. Also ordered to pay costs of £170.

Ricky Wright, 24, of Healdsworod Street, Sutton. Found guilty of driving while over the legal alcohol limit, driving without a licence or insurance. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £115 in costs and disqualified from holding a licence for four years.

Paul Nolan, 51, of Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse. Admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit on March 10. Fined £1,000, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Liam Rick, 25, of David Street, Kirkby. Admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on February 1. Handed a 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £130 costs

Andrei Gazu, 29, of Eighth Avenue, Forest Town. Found guilty of speeding on the same stretch of Woodhouse Road five times. Ordered to pay total costs and fines of £335 and disqualified for six months.

Melanie Bramley, 40, of Foston Close, Mansfield. Admitted two counts of failure to identify the driver of a vehicle while suspected of an offence. Fined £600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Theft

Peter Buckley, 29, of Greenwood Avenue, Huthwaite. Admitted stealing tools from B&M Bargains on March 3, and failure to surrender to court. Given conditional discharge for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay compensation of £274 and £115 costs.

Benjamin Ross, 31, of Meden Bank, Pleasley. Admitted stealing a bottle of vodka on November 23 and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid. Committed to prison for eight weeks and ordered to pay £15 in costs.

William Rice, 35, of Perlethorpe Avenue, Meden Vale. Admitted stealing meat to the value of £53.07 from Co-op in Warsop on March 11, and meat worth £96.18 from Co-op in Rainworth on March 17. Handed a community order to undertake rehabilitation activities for 16 days and ordered to pay costs of £170.

Phillip Lawson, 35, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse. Admitted trespassing into Farmfoods and stealing five frozen legs of lamb worth £54.95. Sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undertake rehabilitation activities. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £204.95 compensation.

Eleasha Beccam, 19, of The Rushes, Mansfield Woodhouse. Admitted trespassing into a property to steal as Asda shopping card on August 26, also stealing a handbag from Levels Nightclub on September 1 and committing fraud in Asda by using the shopping card to purchase goods worth £240.

Also admitted possession of copies of bank cards. Handed a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, due to the night-time burglary, and extreme vulnerability of the victim. Ordered to undertake rehabilitation activities for 30 days, 150 hours of unpaid work in the community, and to pay compensation of £240.

Natasha Courtney, 25, of Waingroves Road, Ripley, together with Wendy Courtney, 52, of Broad Lane, Brinsley. Both admitted stealing goods worth £700 from Asda in Sutton. Both handed a community order to undertake rehabilitation activities for 10 days and ordered to pay costs of £85 each.

Alice Hose, 28, of Cambria Road, Mansfield. Admitted stealing £5.97 of goods from B&M Bargains, £27.28 of goods from Pound Stretcher and £127.50 of goods from Wilko. Handed a community order to undertake six days of rehabilitation activity, and to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Callum Jackson, 34, of Valley Road, Bilsthorpe. Admitted trespassing to steal items from a garden shed and possession of amphetamine. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Miscellaneous

Nathan Bonser, 22, of Marlborough Road, Kirkby. Guilty of non-payment of £640 fine. To pay via benefits deduction.

Tracy Johnson, 39, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby. Guilty of non-payment of a fine for £956. Committed to custody for 26 days suspended and ordered to pay £501.

Justas Zalneris, 31, of Crispins Court, Mansfield. Admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour in Mansfield on March 12. Fined £95 plus £105 costs.

Nick Bentley, 26, of Birding Street, Mansfield. Admitted breach of a community order. Handed an eight-week sentence as part of his previous 24-week sentence suspended for 12 months.

Aaron Cheevers, 25, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton. Admitted breach of a community order. Ordered to undertake 60 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay costs of £65.

Alexander Lamb, 31, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield. Admitted breach of a curfew order. Ordered to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Lee Simrok, 35, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield. Admitted breach of a curfew order. Prior sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months now imposed under new requirements of an 148-day curfew order, to remain at home within the hours of 7pm and 7am daily. Also fined £100 and ordered to pay £40 costs.

Jodie Draycott, 37, of Farm View Road, Kirkby. Admitted using a television without the proper licence. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £90 costs.

Abigail Smith, 28, of Stamper Crescent, Sutton. Admitted being drunk and disorderly on March 13. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £115 costs.