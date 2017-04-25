COURT LISTS: Who’s been up before Mansfield magistrates?

Who has appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court?

Assault

Ashley Clifford Knight, 29, Nursery Road, Arnold admitted to assault by beating. He was given a conditional discharge for two years and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Mark Simon Tyler, 27, of Manvers Street, Mansfield admitted to assault by beating. He was ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Motoring

Sarah Garratt, 37, of Tuxford Avenue, Meden Vale Mansfield drove a motor vehicle at 38 mph in a 30 mph speed limit zone. She was fined £40, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge. She was given three points on her licence.

Kieron Foley, 48, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted to driving a Vauxhall Astra which was unlicensed. He was fined £138, ordered to pay back vehicle excise duty of £38.40 and to pay costs of £85.

Peter Kenneth Jocelyn, 72, of Grosvenor Close Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted to driving a motor vehicle at a speed exceeding 40mph in a 40mph speed limit zone. He was fined £40, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and given three points on his licence.

Jeanette Anne Marlow, 30, of Holland Crescent, Selston was found to have driven a motor vehicle without insurance. She was disqualified from driving for 6 months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85.

Lovepreet Singh, 22, of High Street, Warsop, was found to have driven a motor vehicle at 51mph in a 30mph speed limit zone. He was fined £123, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for seven days.

Allan William Davey, 34, Langford Road, Mansfield, used a motor vehicle while not insured and without the correct licence. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Lois Naomi Haynes, 20, of Cornmill Road Sutton, admitted to driving at 62 mph while in a 50mph speed limit area. She was fined £90, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. She was disqualified from driving for six months.

Stephen Jeffrey Stalley, 45, Thoresby Dale, Hucknall, admitted to driving a motor vehicle at a speed of more than 30 mph in a 30mph speed limit zone. He was fined £104, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. He was given three points on his licence.

Nathan Louis Watson, 26, Lawrence Avenue Kirkby, admitted to driving a motor vehicle at a speed of 61mph in a 30mph speed limit zone. He was fined £180, a surcharge £30 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Sam Liam Illingworth, 24, of Sampson Street, Annesley Woodhouse admitted to having 141 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, while behind the wheel of a Seat Leon. He also admitted to driving without insurance. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 17 months.

Valdis Ragis, 31, of Howard Road Mansfield, admitted to having 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath while behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo. An accident also occurred causing damage to bollards and railings, and failed to stop. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £30. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Drugs

Kyle Nuttall, 20, of Hamilton Drive Warsop admitted to possessing cocaine. He was ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work, pay a surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Brennan Thomas Cullen, 18, of David Street Kirkby, admitted to possessing cannabis. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

theft

George John Jewkes, 39, of Frederick Avenue, Mansfield admitted to two counts of stealing a bank card of an unknown value.He used the card to buy food from McDonald’s. He was given a drug rehabilitation community order and ordered to pay £85 compensation.

Mark Andrew Stock, 46, of Albine Road, Langwith Junction admitted to two counts of stealing a drill battery of an unknown value belonging to B&Q. He also stole a tape measure to the value of £6. He was given a community order which involves a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £112.

Disorder

Samuel Michael Asher, 21, of Edward Street Kirkby, admitted to disorderly behaviour while drunk in a public place. He was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and £85 costs.

Miscellaneous

Liane Cara Powell, 23, of Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty of damaging a Renault Clio to the value of £600. She was given a conditional discharge for two years, ordered to pay £400 compensation and costs of £200.

Richard Ashley Elliott, 28, of Bannerman Road, Kirkby, failed to pay a £430 fine imposed on September 2015. Further time to pay ordered.

Keith Wain, 42, of Poplar Grove, Church Warsop non-payment of £349 fine. He was given further time to pay.

Neil Murphy, 19, Petersmith Drive Ollerton, admitted to taking a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner and before it was recovered was involved in an accident which caused damage of less than £5000 to a traffic signal. He also admitted to driving without the correct insurance and licence. He was ordered to pay a £85 costs, a £85 surcharge and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 12 months.

Cherie Elizabeth Strouther, 19, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, admitted to having 83 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, while behind the wheel of a car. She admitted to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty. She also admitted to driving with the correct licence or insurance. She was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 in costs and £100 compensation. She was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Barley Marshall, 23, of Saville Street, Blidworth, admitted to being in charge of three adult dogs who were dangerously out of control and injured a man. She was ordered to keep the dogs on a lead and to wear muzzles while in public. She was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Samuel Billyeald, 22, of Mount Milner, Mansfield, admitted to using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause the victim to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. He was given a four week sentence suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Weir, 26, of Coral Crescent Warsop, admitted to using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause the victim to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. He also admitted to driving without the correct licence and insurance. He was given a 12 week suspended sentence, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.