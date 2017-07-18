Court Lists: Who appeared in Mansfield Magistrates’ Court?

Scott Craig Blant-Harwood, aged 35, of Chapel Street, Sutton admitted to failing to stop at a red light. He was fined £40, given three points on his licence, and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £40 costs.

Adam Paul White, aged 47, of Ash Grove, Skegby admitted to driving at 41mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £70, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £30 surcharge.

Ricky Cross, aged 24, Sherwood Street, Mansfield admitted to entering as a building as a trespasser, with intent to steal and of possessing amphetamine. He was given a 12-week suspended sentence and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

He also admitted to stealing a heat lamp from the Swan public house on Church Street, Mansfield. He was given a 2-week suspended sentence , to run concurrently.

Jack Burchell, aged 23, Hartley Road, Kirkby admitted to assault by beating and to damaging a mobile phone. He was given a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months and a restraining order. He was ordered to pay £120 compensation.

Darren Lee Price-Jones, aged 46, of Debdale Lane, Mansfield admitted to destroying a plastic chair and damaging a pane of glass and radio belonging to Millbrook, Kings Mill Hospital. He was given a conditional discharge for six months, ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.