COURT LISTINGS: Mansfield

The following people from the Mansfield area have recently appeared before the courts.

MOTORING

Michael Kershaw, 35, of Kingfisher Way, Sutton. Drove a car, namely a Vauxhall Vivaro, on Rosemary Street after consumuing so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his blood, namely 94 microgrammes in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 40 months. Fined £400. Must also complete an alcohol treatment programme, pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Jayne Pearson, 43, of Girton Court, Mansfield. Drove a car, namely a Nisson Micra, on Girton Court after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £330. Must also pay £300 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £33.

Jordan Keery, 26, of Parkway, Forest Town. Drove a car, namely a Mazda, on Coxmoor Road without a driving licence or insurance policy in place. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £440. Must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £44.

VIOLENCE

Jack Overton, 20, of Ravensdale Road, Mansfield. Assaulted a female by beating her. Community order made with curfew and electronic monitoring. Restraining order made to protect victim. Must also pay £100 in compensation, £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Adam Coleman, 33, of Jephson Road, Sutton. Assaulted a male, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work. Must also pay £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

DISORDER

John Kavanagh, 29, of Davies Avenue, Sutton. In a public place, namely Outram Street, was guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £40. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

John Hossack, 57, of Fell Wilson Street, Mansfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a male to feel alarm, distress of harrassment. The court found the offence was racially aggravated. Fined 100. Must also pay £100 in compensation and £35 court costs.

Wayne Prescott, 26 of West Lane, Mansfield. Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty. Also damaged a shop door belonging to Cash Express. Jailed for four weeks. Also ordered to pay £115 in compensation.

Marcin Mierzejewski, 33, of Smith Street, Mansfield. Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty. This activiated a suspended sentence imposed for two counts of assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Neil Hogg, 36, of Manvers Street, Mansfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a female to feel alarm, distress of harrassment. Also sent two text messages which conveyed a threat for the purporse of causing distress or anxiety for the recepient. Community order made with rehabiltation activity requirement. Restraining order made to protect victim. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Karl Sturmer, 45, of Brand Lane, Sutton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour within the sight or hearing a person with intent to cause a them to feel alarm, distress of harrassment. Dicharged conditionally for one year. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

THEFT

David Bryan, 37, of Brook Street, Sutton. Stole alcohol, food and other items, to the value of £97.94, belonging to Asda. Also made an article, namely a bank card with a discount sticker on, intending it to be used or assist in the commission of fraud. Community order made with drug rehabilitation activity requirement. Must also pay £85 in court costs and £40 in compensation.

Mary Mcdonagh, 26, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield. Stole clothing, to the value of £360, belonging to TK Maxx. Stole hair products and medical products, of a value unknown, belonging to Poundland. Stole power tools, of a value unknown, belonging to B&Q. Jailed for 30 weeks. Must also pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Martin Stokes, 24, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield. Stole a Beko washer drier, to the value of £200, and power drills and pressure washers, to the value of £800, belonging to B&Q. Stole clothing, to the value of £360, belonging to TK Maxx. Stole chocolate, wine and a card, of a value unknown, belonging to Asda. Stole two coffee machines, magazines and soft drinks, to the value of £322, belonging to Tesco. Jailed for 48 weeks. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Kay Draycott, 31, of Carsic Road, Sutton. Stole perfumes, air freshners and electric foot files, to the value of £92.87, belonging to B&M Bargains. Community order made with drug rehabilitation activity requirement. Must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

DAMAGE

Jason Hill, 44, of Bonser Crescent, Huthwaite. Damaged a Citroen DS3 to the value of £1,000. Fined £300. Also ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation and £85 in court costs.

drugs

Lee Sheeran, 28, of Stafford Road, Bulwell. At Vickers Street, Warsop, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Also damaged a HTC Desire mobile phone, worth £5,000. Fined £190. Must also pay £100 in compensation, £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

BREACH

Anthony Dargue, 39, of Newark Way, Mansfield. Without reasonable excuse, visited a female when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Restraining order remains in place. Also ordered to pay £200 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Paul Morris, 32, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield. Without reasonable excuse were found with a female, thus contacting her when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Jailed for 26 weeks. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

OTHER

Allister Thomson, 48, of Thoresby Close, Meden Vale. Committed a public nuisance by indecently exposing himself by being naked and masturbating in front of his neighbours. Fined £305. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.