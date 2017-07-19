Couple reunited across the Atlantic after they were kept apart by tough immigration laws

A young Kirkby dad has been reunited with his American fiancée and baby daughter after they were forced to live thousands of miles apart by the UK’s tough immigration red tape.

Tyler Savage 22 and Lizzy Hill and their 18 month old daughter Emma are together again after problems with a Visa left them stranded either side of the Atlantic.

The couple who fell in love after meeting online had a baby in March 2016 in the UK but could not live together as a family because Lizzy did not have permission to live here.

Now they are facing a bright future in England after an MP helped them in their immigration battle.

Tyler told how love blossomed after he met Lizzy online.

The young chef said: “She was a friend of a friend - I went out to see her and it just went on from there.

“I went over to see her every six months and she would come over here every six months,

“When our daughter came along she was born over here.

“Lizzy’s first visa was denied because they wouldn’t believe we were going to get married.

“We only sent six months of bank statements in rather than 12.

To complicate matters further, because she was born in this country baby Emma is a British passport holder and can only spend three months at a time in America.

She was facing being separated from her mother because she had to return to Britain by the weekend to avoid being an overstayer in the US – but her mum did not have permission to return to the UK.

A refusal by the Home Office to grant Lizzy a Visa for their first application, has meant they have been fighting the battle since Emma was born.

The Savages approached Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero to ask for her help after they submitted another Visa application.

The MP got in touch with the Home Office and Lizzy’s application was fast-tracked. The family found out over the weekend that Lizzy has been granted a Visa.

He said: “It has been horrible. Having a daughter you can’t see for seven months and to not be able to be a father to her is not a nice feeling.

He added: “I don’t think is a very good system. ”When Lizzy’s first visa was denied we didn’t even get a phone call to let me know I couldn’t see my daughter for four months.

“My dad is not very well and he is getting more ill because of not being able to see his grand daughter.”

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero got in touch with the Home Office and Lizzy’s application was fast-tracked. The family found out over the weekend that Lizzy has been granted a Visa. The couple plan to marry at the end of August in Nottingham.

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero said: “As soon as I heard about Tylor and Lizzy’s problem I took up their case with the Home Office to help get this young family reunited.

“It was plain for all to see that their relationship was genuine and that all they wanted was to be with their baby.

“I am delighted that Lizzy has now been given a Visa and that they can build a life as a family.”

Tyler said: “Our family is so grateful that our MP intervened on our behalf.

“She got hold of the Home Office and helped our battle.

“I want to say thank you to her and her whole team

“They were making calls for us every day until it was sorted out - you could not ask more from an MP.”