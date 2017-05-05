County council elections: Mansfield results announced

It's results day for the 2017 Nottinghamshire County Council election - and the results for Mansfield have just been announced.
The candidates in bold have been eleted for Nottinghamshire County Council.
Mansfield East
Alan Bell, Labour Party, 1,799
Colleen Harwood, Labour Party, 1,699
Vaughan Adrian Hopewell, Mansfield Independent Forum, 2,450 votes
Tom Hunt, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 112
Christopher Andrew Morris, Liberal Democrats, 357
Martin Wright, Mansfield Independent Forum, 2,695
Verified ballots: 4,997
Electorate 18,321
Turnout 27.27%
Mansfield North
Joyce Bosnjak, Labour Party, 2,557
Raymond William Forster UK Independence Party (UKIP) 1,019
David Hamilton, UK Independence Party (UKIP), 848
Daniel Leslie Redfern, The Conservative Party Candidate, 1,924
Karen Rachel Mary Seymour, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 154
Clive Arthur Trussel, Liberal Democrats, 386
Parry Tsimbiridis, Labour Party, 2,143
Verified ballots 18,003
Electorate 5,142
Turnout 28.56
Mansfield South
Steve Garner, Mansfield Independent Forum, 3,075
Charles Ian Hammersley, Labour Party, 1,280
Darren Hunt, Labour Party, 1,268
Dean Malpass, Liberal Democrats, 235
Anita Prabhakar, Liberal Democrats, 166
Paul James Saxelby, The Conservative Party Candidate, 1,143
Philip Shields, Independent, 461
Andy Sissons, Mansfield Independent Forum 2,539
Verified ballots 5,485
Electorate 18,124
Turnout 30.26%
Mansfield West
Rebecca Suzanne Buck, Liberal Democrats, 416
Stephen John Crosby, UK Independence Party (UKIP), 1,116
Paul Nigel Henshaw, Labour Party, 2,124
Fran Loi, UK Independence Party (UKIP), 745
Diana Mary Meale, Labour Party, 2,110
Steph Stewardson, The Conservative Party Candidate, 1,474
Paul Tooley-Okonkwo, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 156
Verified ballots 4,611
Electorate 17,037
Turnout 27.06%
Warsop
Don Brown, The Conservative Party Candidate, 566
Allan Dallman, UK Independence Party (UKIP), 282
Janette Smith, Liberal Democrats, 69
Andy Wetton, Labour Party, 1665
Verified ballotts: 2,585
Electorate 9,523
Turnout 27.14%