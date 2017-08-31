Council wins employer award for supporting armed forces

Proud and patriotic Mansfield District Council has been nationally recognised for the support it gives, as an employer, to members of the armed forces.

The council has won a bronze award as part of the armed forces covenant, which is a government-recognised promise that those who serve, or have served, are treated fairly in civilian life.

The council signed up to the covenant in 2013 and is committed to employing reservists and veterans, including the wounded, injured and sick. It also shows flexibility in granting time off for military spouses and partners, and endeavours to find housing for armed forces personnel.

“We have a policy of supporting the armed forces as much as we can,” said the council’s interim chief executive, Hayley Barsby. “We strongly believe in supporting our staff to serve in the reserve forces.”

The council even has its own ‘armed forces champion’, Coun Sean McCallum, who said: “This award recognises the commitment we show. It is the least we can do to help those who serve the country. It is also important to support spouses and partners who often have to move jobs and live in different places.”

ASH Beaufoy is employed as a member of the council’s street cleansing staff. But he is currently on a year’s secondment with RAF Regiment Reserves.

Senior Aircraftsman Beaufoy, a gunner who has served in the RAF for 17 years, said: “The council has been fully supportive of my reservist career, and I really appreciate that.” Among the veterans the council employs is 38-year-old pest control officer Danny Sambrook, who served in Northern Ireland. He says: “I did not find it easy getting a job when leaving the Army, so it’s great that the council is sympathetic to those who have served.”