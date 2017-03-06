Council spend £97,000 on flytipping in Mansfield but dish out just £1,405 in fines

Council chiefs spent almost £33,000 investigating local flytipping last year - but the culprits were fined just £1,405.

New government statistics show that flytipping in Amber Valley has risen by 39 per cent over the last four years, from 955 reported incidents in 2012-13, to 1,335 in 2015-16.

The cost of clearing up after flytippers set back taxpayers more than £64,000 last year.

That includes spending £24,000 on small van load clearances, and £316 on clearances with tipper lorries.

While some areas such as Sunderland, Lewes, Lancaster and South Lakeland saw the amount of flytipping incidents falls by almost three-quarters over the four years since 2012, others told a different story.

In Hackney, London, there was tenfold increase in flytipping, from 599 incidents to 6,917 in just four years.