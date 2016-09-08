Council’s £275k paint contract for Centre

More than a quarter of million pounds is to be spent painting and refurbishing the outside of Mansfield District Council’s headquarters, it has been confirmed.

Work to replace the fascia boards and paint the exterior of the Civic Centre, on Chesterfield Road South, has been agreed by councillors.

A contract for the job was put out to tender.

It has now been awarded to Ian Williams, a property services company with offices across the UK.

The contract, agreed at a delegated decisions meeting in August, is for £275,854.

A council spokesman said the work was vital to prolong the life of the building.

He said: “Approval was sought to award a contract to replace the fascia boards and paint the exterior woodwork of the Civic Centre, which was deemed necessary due to decay and therefore to prolong the lifespan of the building’s structure.

“If work is not carried out, more serious structural damage to the roof would occur, which would result in further costs, along with disruption caused to service if emergency repairs were needed.

“Once installed the chosen material offers a lifetime guarantee and is maintenance free.

“In order to choose a suitable contractor, the council followed its procurement policy and financial regulations to advertise an opportunity to tender for works.

“Submissions were evaluated on price versus quality and a contractor was selected.

“The contract has been approved, so works are due to commence mid-September.

“The works are expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.”

The outlay comes after more than £112,000 was spent on solar panels for the Civic Centre earlier this year.

The authority says it will take about 10 years to claw back the money in energy savings – the total savings in the first three-and-a-half months since the installation amounted to more than £3,200.

Councillor Barry Answer, a member of the council’s cabinet, said: “Over 25 years this would be two-and-a-half times the investment that we put on the solar panel.”