Council reveals details of planned 80-bed hotel for Mansfield town centre

Mansfield District Council has finally revealed who it plans to work with to build an 80-bedroom hotel on the site of the town’s former bus station on Stockwell Gate North.

In a statement issued by the authority, it revealed it is to work with Mansfield-based Arba Group, which plans to build the hotel with roof terrace, restaurant, café, bar and gym.

The proposed scheme also includes a piazza, open space and other landscaping.

The announcement comes following a bitter row between the district council and Mansfield Town owner John Radford, who had initially planned to build a hotel next to the Stags ground, and later mistakenly revealed himself as the council’s development partner for the Stockwell Gate site.

Arba, which specialises in retail, leisure and industrial development, is now in negotiations with national hotel, food and drinks operators to bring the plans to fruition over the next two years.

The Arba Group’s plans offer strong links to the town centre with a direct entrance to the hotel from Stockwell Gate, the statement said – ‘combining a quality hotel, other leisure uses and strong links to the town centre which would significantly increase the number of visitors in this location’.

The chosen proposal also gives the council the option to buy back the completed development, which could form part of the council’s long-term investment strategy.

In September 2017, the council asked for expressions of interest from developers to buy the site and develop it in line with the council’s regeneration aims. This resulted in two formal submissions - one from Arba Group and one on behalf of Mr Radford.

Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop said: “We are very excited that our long term regeneration vision for the town centre and desire for a much-needed hotel in Mansfield are moving forward.

“The redevelopment of this key gateway site will make the town centre an even more inviting and enjoyable place to visit and in turn help to create a thriving, vibrant and sustainable district.”

Speaking last month about his own failed bid, Mr Radford said would now ‘carefully consider’ continuing with his own plans to build a new hotel in the town.

“I am bitterly disappointed that my plans for a new hotel in Mansfield, flagshipped by a global brand, have been held back.

After paying fees for architects and surveyors, I was both surprised and disappointed that my bid had been rejected. In truth, it feels like I may have been led up the garden path.”