Council gives green light to controversial travellers’ site

Planning officers have approved plans for a three-pitch traveller site at Hilcote despite strong protest from those living nearby.

Almost 40 people have objected to the proposals, which would include three pitches accommodating a mobile home and a touring caravan with parking for one private car and one light goods vehicle.

Residents say there is already a traveller site in Blackwell and the new proposed site is too close to existing residential properties.

But the district council says its Government obligation to provide a five-year supply of sites takes priority over concerns.

Aside from a petition with 69 signatures, householders came forward with the following objections:

- The proposals will result in the contamination of the water course

- House prices in the area will be negatively affected

- The application will cause traffic problems

- That the site does not have sufficient utilities for water, electricity, gas and sewage and generators for power will cause noise disturbance and pollution

- Approval of the plans will make future sites more likely to be agreed

Bolsover District Council has granted permission subject to conditions, including:

- That there shall be no more than three caravans used for the purposes of providing living accommodation on the site

- No additional caravans or mobile homes shall be placed on the land, either temporarily or permanently

- There shall be no trade or business uses carried out on the site. In particular, no trading or breaking of equipment, scrap metal, timber or motor vehicles shall occur on or from the site

- Prior to use, mains water, drainage and electricity utility services shall be provided on the site.