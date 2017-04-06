CORRECTION: Mansfield market seller still in business

Please note this retraction from a story in this week's Chad.

In this week's edition (Wednesday, March 5) in our feature entitled 'Market thriving one year on' we printed a comment from a shopper in Mansfield that the 'man who sells the batteries had to pack up because it cost to much'.

We would like to retract this statement. The stall, Lisa's watches, run by Vinnie Overton on the market has been in operation for 16 years and is still trading as normal.

Vinnie said: "We're still there four days a week as normal - we haven't gone anywhere."