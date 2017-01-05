Cop dragged yob by the tab from Nag’s in Sutton

A drunken yob complained when police dragged him “by the tab” from a Sutton pub in a fracas which saw his mate arrested too, a court heard.

Police were called to the Nag’s Head, on Low Street, at 1am, on December 17, after Simon Groves refused to leave and became aggressive with door staff.

“He was restrained and escorted outside,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting. “He struggled and was taken to the floor.”

His friend Jason McCann began waving his hands around and threatened to punch officers, before telling them he would “take them on, one to one.”

McCann, 27, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, admitted being drunk and disorderly, and Groves, 28, of Healdswood Street, Skegby, admitted using threatening words or actions at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Groves, who received a suspended sentence for assault in 2014, told the court he was “tipsy”, but was unaware he had been barred from the pub.

He complained that officers pulled him outside by the ear and that the restraints put on him “physically hurt me.”

“I don’t think they used responsible force,” he said.

McCann, who tested positive for cocaine at the police station, said: “They were bang out of order and dead aggressive. They locked me up and slammed me against the wall.”

Both men declined to take the matter to trial.

Groves was fined £200 and McCann was fined £40. The pair were each ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.