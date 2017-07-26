Contestants wanted for new series of The Island with Bear Grylls

Have your say

TV production company Shine is looking for men and women to appear in the new series of Channel 4's The Island with Bear Grylls.

A spokesman for Shine said: "Do you ever secretly wonder what would happen if you were stranded on a desert island?

"Have you got what it takes to build your own shelter and catch your own dinner?

"In previous series, volunteers were stripped of all the comforts of civilisation and cast away on a remote deserted island.

"They filmed themselves and shared their raw and exhilarating story of survival.

"We are now looking for men and women of all ages (18+) to take part.

"No experience of adventure or survival pursuits is necessary."

To apply, go to www.theislandwithbeargrylls.com

The closing date for applications is Monday, August 7.