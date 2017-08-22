Congestion and vehicle recovery causes M1 delays

One lane is closed northbound on the M1 as vehicle is being recovered.
Highways England has said there is both congestion and recovery works taking place between junction 28, Mansfield and Matlock exit and junction 29, Chesterfield exit.
A spokesman for Highways England said: “There is one of four lanes closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.45pm and 3pm today - Tuesday, August 22.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.