Concerns over missing Sutton woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has vanished from her home in Sutton.

Melanie Wilson, aged 22, was reported missing today.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for her welfare after she was reported missing from her home in Sutton in the early hours of this morning, Monday, September 12.”

She is described as white, about 5ft 5in, and of slim build. She has blonde hair, which she usually wears tied back. She has tattoos on her arms and was last seen wearing a long pink jumper.

Anyone with information about Melanie or her whereabouts is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 17 of September 12.