Concerns mount for missing Mansfield teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of a teenage girl who has gone missing from Sutton.
Caitlin Searston, 16, disappeared at 12.30pm yesterday.
She is white, 5ft 4in tall, of a medium build with a pale complexion and long, straight blonde hair.
Caitlin was last seen wearing a short black leather jacket, a crop top and light grey denim jeans.
She was carrying a grey bag with black stripe across top.
If you see Caitlin or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 8 of July 28.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.