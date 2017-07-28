Search

Concerns mount for missing Mansfield teenager

Caitlin Searston.
Police are concerned for the safety of a teenage girl who has gone missing from Sutton.

Caitlin Searston, 16, disappeared at 12.30pm yesterday.

She is white, 5ft 4in tall, of a medium build with a pale complexion and long, straight blonde hair.

Caitlin was last seen wearing a short black leather jacket, a crop top and light grey denim jeans.

She was carrying a grey bag with black stripe across top.

If you see Caitlin or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 8 of July 28.