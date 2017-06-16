Concerns for missing Mansfield man dressed like ‘the joker’

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing Mansfield man.

Paul Mincher, 39, went missing from the Mansfield area in the early hours of today (June 16).

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Paul is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of a slim build with brown hair which has bits of green in it.

“He is said to have been dressed like ‘the joker’ when he was last seen, wearing a long purple coat with a black top underneath, green tie and green waist coat along with black trousers and blue canvas shoes.

“It’s believed he can become aggressive and abusive when under the influence of alcohol.”

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 16 June 2017.