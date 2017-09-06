Concern about missing man’s state of mind

Police are growing concerned about a man with links to both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire has gone missing from his Buckinghamshire home.

Richard Jefford, aged 36, is from Twyford but was last seen yesterday - Tuesday, September 5, at around 5.30pm in Hazel Street, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

PC Ian Glover, of the response team based at Buckingham police base, said: “We are concerned for him due to the state of mind he may have been in when he went missing and he is not believed to have a vehicle or money with him.

“I would also like to appeal to Richard – if you see this appeal please get in touch with police so officers can check on your welfare.”

Richard is white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 11ins tall, slim, has short dark brown, greying hair and brown eyes. He is unshaven and has as tattoo of a leopard or tiger on one of his arms.

He was last seen wearing a grey striped jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with any information about Richard’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 1082 5/9.