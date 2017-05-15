Co-op To Serve Up Latest Store In Grounds Of Mansfield Pub

The Co-op is to open its latest food store in the grounds of the Reindeer Inn in Mansfield following a development into the surplus land there.

The store opens on Thursday, May 18, in Southwell Road West, Mansfield, and has created 16 new jobs.

With a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal deals and essentials, it will also bring a funding boost to local community groups through its Membership scheme, with members receiving a 5% reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, and with a further 1% benefitting local good causes.

Callum Flinton, Store Manager for the new Co-op in Mansfield, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new store, and we are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Mansfield – it is an exciting time for the whole team to be involved in the launch of the Co-op’s newest store.”

In addition, The Reindeer, one of NewRiver’s 350-pub estate across England and Wales, has recruited a 15-strong team of full and part-time staff, all of them local, and will officially launch on Friday, May 11.

The Southwell Road venue, which will open at 11am, now boasts a food offering and host of new features following the extensive interior and exterior refurbishment, including a new-look bar, lounge and dining room, plus a snug and private dining area.

It also includes pool tables, dart boards, and customers will be able to watch live sport on screens showing Sky Sports and BT Sport.

David Shipton, asset development director for NewRiver’s pub division, said: “We are delighted to see the new store come to life, activating formerly unused land in the pub car park. An important part of our commitment is the investment in the pub itself, in order to ensure it is well-placed to benefit from the new neighbouring store – we believe that the store and the pub will work really well together as a new community hub.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its launch, and students in Mansfield holding the NUS extra card will receive a 10% discount off their groceries at the Co-op.

Richard Wilkinson, Area Manager for the Co-op, added: “Our members can make a difference locally simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

Further information about the Co-op membership and its Local Community Fund, is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/