Co-op healthy food lesson for Tibshelf pupils

Pupils at Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School, in Alfreton, were treated to a special assembly talking about the importance of Fairtrade at healthy choices workshops by Central England Co-operative.

The workshops offer the chance for children to get hands-on with a range of activities, including how to make fun fruit kebabs, gain an understanding of food labelling, as well being taught about the importance of getting meal portion sizes right so that no food goes to waste.

Teacher Zoe Andrews said: “Events like these are important as the children really enjoy learning about how to make more informed choices for healthy eating and where their food comes from.”

James Knight, member and community relations officer for Central England Co-operative and school governor, said: “As an ethical retailer, we are more than happy to support our local schools to help teach the importance of healthy eating and why including five portions of fruit and veg a day is important to a healthy lifestyle.

“Our aim is to educate and have a positive impact on the attitudes and behaviour of local people at an earlier age and I am delighted to have worked with Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School to help them learn more about health and wellbeing.”