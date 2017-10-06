Church plan for Mansfield snooker hall

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council include:

Change of use of rear ground floor and mezzanine level from snooker hall, class D2, to place of worship/public workshop, class D1, and external alteration to fenestration to rear and side elevations – Arena Church, 66 Leeming Street, Mansfield;

* Works to seven trees – Lochbuie, Mansfield;

* Extensions and alterations to shop and flat above – Nicks Chippy, 87 West Gate Mansfield;

* Internally illuminated fascia sign on rear elevation – Unit 6A, St Peter’s Retail Park, St Peter’s Way, Mansfield;

* Two-storey rear extension – 11 Teversal Avenue, Pleasley;

* First-floor extension over existing garage, new roof to porch and bow window to front elevation – 5 Nethercross Drive, Warsop;

* Felling of one tree and works to eight trees – 4 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield;

* Removal of tree – 7 Birchwood Park, Forest Town;

* Works to tree – 8 Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Section fell one tree – 16 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield;

* One-and-a-half storey dwelling – Land At Hawksworth Avenue, to the rear of 48 Poplar Grove, Forest Town;

* Single-storey rear extension – 30 Mayfair Avenue, Mansfield;

* Single-storey side and first-floor rear extensions – 30 South Ridge Drive, Mansfield;

* Pair of semi-detached houses – Land to rear of 8-10 Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Detached dwelling with associated vehicle access – Land rear Of 207 And 209 Nottingham Road, Mansfield.