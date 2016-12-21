Chuckle Brothers draw a crowd in Bulwell

Staff and customers at the Marie Curie shop in Bulwell were greeted by the Chuckle Brothers, Barry and Paul, who made an impromptu visit to the store last Wednesday.

They were joined at the shop by their panto co-stars, former X-factor finalist Chico and Benidorm star Tony Maudsley, who chatted, posed for photos and ate mince pies with star-struck shoppers.

Chuckle Brothers surpise visit to Bulwell MarieCurie shop.

Chuckle Brother, Barry, said: “Climbing beanstalks and running away from giants can be quite tiring so we thought the cast could do with a bit of a break. We were lucky that the lovely staff at the Marie Curie shop were waiting for us with mince pies and gingerbread.”

Chuckle Brother, Paul, said: “We’ve had a fantastic afternoon meeting people in Bulwell and we always like to help Marie Curie when we can because we know all about the amazing work that their nurses do.”

The duo, who are ambassadors for terminal illness charity Marie Curie, are currently starring in the Nottingham Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomine, Jack and the Beanstalk.

