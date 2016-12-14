Christmas with a bit of Chic and Sauce in Kirkby

The annual competition for the best Christmas shop-window in Kirkby has resulted in joint winners.

The Chic Boutique hair salon on Station Street and the Sauce & Brown clothing store on Forest Road shared the prize after a huge response from businesses in the town centre and surrounding area.

Dozens of traders took part in the competition, which was organised by the Kirkby Christmas Festival team and the Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 organisation. The aims were to promote the town centre and encourage community spirit.

The windows were judged by representatives from Kirkby Rotary Club, Kirkby Churches Together and Ashfield District Council. And as well as the winners, four other finalists were named -- the Kingsway businesses of The Artful Buttoner wool shop, Ribbons tea room and gift shop and Brisco’s Chemist, plus Lacey’s Beauty salon on Nuncargate Road.

Prizes were generously donated by Boots, Morrisons, Wetherspoons, The Badger Box pub, Co-op Funeral Care and the Festival Hall Leisure Centre.

Coun Don Davis, of Ashfield Council, said: “The efforts of traders have clearly enhanced the festive spirit of this important retail period. Kirkby’s retail landscape is continuing to improve.”

The criterion for the judges was based on use of materials, use of coloured lights and overall impact. They felt a tie was the only option.

Andrew Frogson, of Sauce & Brown, said: “Since doing the window, we have had many people, young and old, popping in just to say how much they loved it.

“We also had a lady come in who said that the window brought her a small piece of happiness.”

Natalie Wadley and Dawn Evans, co-owners of Chic Boutique, echoed Andrew and said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen as one of the winners. This competition has been really good for business and it’s been so nice to see everyone making an effort and coming together to make Kirkby look festive at Christmas time.”